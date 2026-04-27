52-year-old man bound for overseas travel drowns in Deduru Oya

A 52-year-old man has drowned while bathing in the Deduru Oya in the Balagollagama area of Mahawa.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Anuradhapura.

According to investigations, the individual had been on his way to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for overseas travel when he stopped to bathe in the river. It was during this time that the incident occurred.

Mahawa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.