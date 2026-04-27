Sagarika train resumes service today after major derailment

The Sagarika Train, which derailed, will resume operations from today (27), according to the Department of Railways.

Transport Superintendent Asanka Samarasinghe stated that the train will return to its normal schedule starting today.

The derailment occurred on April 24 when the Sagarika train, travelling from Beliatta to Maradana, went off the tracks at Wadduwa Railway Station. During the incident, 11 out of the train’s 13 compartments derailed.

Following the accident, four crew members who were on board the train have been temporarily removed from operational duties. They will not be reinstated until the ongoing investigation is concluded.

Accordingly, the train driver, guard, assistant driver, and sub-guard have all been suspended from service.

Meanwhile, the Railway Trade Union Alliance (RTUA) claims that these suspensions were imposed to cover up administrative shortcomings within the railway system.

Indika Dodangoda, the Convenor of the Union further stated that the train drivers’ union has decided to withdraw technically faulty trains from operation and strictly adhere to speed limits during train services.