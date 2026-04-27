Guidelines issued for optimal use of digital technologies in govt. institutions

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Public Administration has introduced a set of guidelines for heads of institutions on the optimal use of digital technologies in delivering public services remotely.

In light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region, which has impacted fuel supply to Sri Lanka, and the broader need for effective energy management, the government initially took steps to limit in-office operations. This measure aims to reduce pressure on national fuel reserves.

Under the direction of the Cabinet Committee on maintaining public services systematically chaired by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, the Ministry of Digital Economy was instructed to explore the feasibility of transitioning to remote work methods. This was carried out in consultation with the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Digital Economy has introduced interim guidelines to all heads of public institutions, outlining recommendations for the effective use of digital technologies in both remote service delivery and routine office functions.

The guidelines have been prepared in all three official languages and can be accessed via: https://mode.gov.lk/docs/guidelines.