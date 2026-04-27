Iran gave US a proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war  report

Iran through Pakistani mediators gave the U.S. a new proposal on reopening of the Strait ⁠of Hormuz and the ending of the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later ⁠stage, Axios reported on Sunday, citing a U.S. ⁠official and two sources with knowledge ⁠of the matter.

Iran is offering to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program, two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal said Monday.

Iran also wants the United States to ends its blockade of the country as part of its proposal, according to the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

The new proposal, passed onto the U.S. by Pakistan, is not likely to receive the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, who wants to end Iran’s atomic program as part of an overall deal including the Strait of Hormuz to make the ceasefire permanent.

“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump told Fox News Channel on Sunday.

Axios first reported Iran’s proposal.

--Agencies