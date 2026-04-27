Complaint lodged with Bribery Comm. over alleged diesel import irregularities

A complaint has been lodged with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) requesting an investigation into alleged corruption and irregularities in diesel imports carried out by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

The complaint was filed by the Joint Opposition, which claims that the incident has resulted in a massive financial loss to the government.

Accordingly, the complaint calls on the relevant authorities to obtain information from concerned officials, examine the related documents, and investigate whether a significant financial loss and fraud have occurred. It also urges that legal action be taken against those found responsible.