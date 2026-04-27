Sarvajana Balaya stages protest over alleged USD 2.5M cyber heist

The Sarvajana Balaya organised a protest today (27) expressing opposition to the alleged incident in which a USD 2.5 million loan instalment owed by the government to a foreign entity was reportedly diverted to an external party.

The protest was held this morning in front of the Ministry of Finance premises.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) also staged a protest this morning (27) in front of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), condemning the same incident.

In addition, several other demonstrations were held in relation to the matter, including a protest organised by the ‘Aragalaye Purawesiyo’ group, which took place today in front of the Central Bank.