Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the excessive demands of the United States have caused peace negotiations to fail in Islamabad, in comments to local reporters after arriving in Russia.

Touching down in St Petersburg, Araghchi said he will consult with Russian allies about the war in the Middle East, in an interview in Persian and shared on his Telegram channel.

Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Russia after talks with mediators in Islamabad and he told reporters that the discussions addressed the conditions under which the negotiations can continue.

The foreign minister also mentioned the ongoing Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He said safe passage through the crucial waterway remains a global issue and calls for neighbours including Oman to work closely on their mutual interest in the strait.

Araghchi also suggested that there is a lot of common ground between Iran and Oman, and added that agreement has been reached for further talks on the strait between the two.

Source: BBC

-- Agencies