Investigations launched into monks arrested with narcotics at BIA

Investigations have been initiated into an incident involving several saffron-robed individuals arrested with narcotics at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), the Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated.

Speaking to media after an event held today (27), the Public Security Minister emphasized that all individuals are equal before the law and that no distinction will be made between the powerful and the vulnerable in legal proceedings.

He stated that the relevant facts regarding the incident have already been submitted to courts and that further legal action will follow based on ongoing investigations.

Minister Ananda Wijepala also noted that authorities are acting in line with guidance from the Maha Sangha while simultaneously pursuing legal measures.

As part of a nationwide anti-drug operation, more than 110 kilograms of narcotics were seized at the BIA, with several monks among those arrested. Investigations are ongoing, and officials say further steps will be taken based on their findings.

Meanwhile, the Chief Prelates of the three main chapters—Siyam, Amarapura, and Ramanna—also issued a joint statement strongly condemning the anti-Sasana and illegal acts committed by a group of “monk impersonators” by misusing the saffron robe of Buddhist monks and transporting drugs.

The Chief Prelates noted that all the “monk impersonators” involved in this illegal act, which they say has been committed by abusing the traditional respect and acceptance of a monk in Sri Lankan society and the sacred teachings of Buddhists regarding the noble saffron robe of Buddhist monks, should be duly punished.