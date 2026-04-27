Dy Minister denies claims of irregular RDA payments, calls allegations baseless

Dy Minister denies claims of irregular RDA payments, calls allegations baseless

April 27, 2026   02:32 pm

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has not made any duplicate payments to companies or contractors from its primary account or any related accounts, according to the Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Gunasena.

The Deputy Minister made this clarification during a media briefing convened in response to recent allegations by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Nalin Bandara, who claimed that the RDA had carried out unauthorized or irregular payments.

Furthermore, Gunasena stated that no changes have been made to the existing payment procedures. 

He strongly condemned Bandara’s statement, emphasizing that the allegations are entirely unfounded.

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