Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and North-Central and in the Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vavuniya districts.

The advisory will be in effect until 11.30 p.m., the Met. Department noted.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and North-Central and in the Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vavuniya this afternoon.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.