Special traffic plan in Colombo tomorrow in view of Walk for Peace

A special traffic plan will be in place in Colombo tomorrow (28) in view of the “ Ehipassiko Walk for Peace” program, the Police Media Division stated.

Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division said the Walk for Peace program is scheduled to commence at 4:00 a.m. tomorrow at Independence Square, Colombo 07, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, vehicular movement will be restricted from 11:00 a.m. tomorrow on the following roads, subject to prevailing conditions:

Baseline Road (from Bandaranaike Roundabout to Borella Junction)

Maradana Road

Nandadasa Kodagoda Mawatha

Ward Place

Zoysa Roundabout

Lipton Roundabout

Dharmapala Mawatha

F.R. Senanayake Mawatha

C.W.W. Kannangara Mawatha

Horton Roundabout

Nanda Motors vicinity

Nidahas Mawatha

Premasiri Kemadasa Mawatha

Cambridge Place

Glass House area

Marcus Fernando Mawatha

Library Junction

Flower Road

Pittala Junction

James Peiris Mawatha

Muttiah Road

Baybrook Road

Staple Street

Gangaramaya Temple Road

All surrounding roads in the vicinity of Gangaramaya Temple

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police have requested motorists and the general public to use alternative routes wherever possible in order to reduce traffic congestion and inconvenience during this period.

The internationally recognized “Walk for Peace” which commenced on April 22 from Dambulla will draw to a close tomorrow.

The spiritual procession, carrying a sacred Bodhi sapling from the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, traveled across main cities including Kandy promoting unity, compassion, and harmony.

Previously, more than 200 Buddhist monks undertook a 110-day peace walk from Texas to Washington in the United States, crossing 10 states and drawing global attention to their cause.

The initiative, titled the “Ehipassiko Walk for Peace,” has now been organized to take place in Sri Lanka with state sponsorship.

Accordingly, a group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in the event.

A dog named “Aloka” is also accompanying the monks.