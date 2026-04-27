Special traffic plan in Colombo tomorrow in view of Walk for Peace
April 27, 2026 03:32 pm
A special traffic plan will be in place in Colombo tomorrow (28) in view of the “ Ehipassiko Walk for Peace” program, the Police Media Division stated.
Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division said the Walk for Peace program is scheduled to commence at 4:00 a.m. tomorrow at Independence Square, Colombo 07, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Accordingly, vehicular movement will be restricted from 11:00 a.m. tomorrow on the following roads, subject to prevailing conditions:
- Baseline Road (from Bandaranaike Roundabout to Borella Junction)
- Maradana Road
- Nandadasa Kodagoda Mawatha
- Ward Place
- Zoysa Roundabout
- Lipton Roundabout
- Dharmapala Mawatha
- F.R. Senanayake Mawatha
- C.W.W. Kannangara Mawatha
- Horton Roundabout
- Nanda Motors vicinity
- Nidahas Mawatha
- Premasiri Kemadasa Mawatha
- Cambridge Place
- Glass House area
- Marcus Fernando Mawatha
- Library Junction
- Flower Road
- Pittala Junction
- James Peiris Mawatha
- Muttiah Road
- Baybrook Road
- Staple Street
- Gangaramaya Temple Road
- All surrounding roads in the vicinity of Gangaramaya Temple
Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police have requested motorists and the general public to use alternative routes wherever possible in order to reduce traffic congestion and inconvenience during this period.
The internationally recognized “Walk for Peace” which commenced on April 22 from Dambulla will draw to a close tomorrow.
The spiritual procession, carrying a sacred Bodhi sapling from the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, traveled across main cities including Kandy promoting unity, compassion, and harmony.
Previously, more than 200 Buddhist monks undertook a 110-day peace walk from Texas to Washington in the United States, crossing 10 states and drawing global attention to their cause.
The initiative, titled the “Ehipassiko Walk for Peace,” has now been organized to take place in Sri Lanka with state sponsorship.
Accordingly, a group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero of Vietnam arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in the event.
A dog named “Aloka” is also accompanying the monks.