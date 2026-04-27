SJB extends invitation to UNP for Colombo May Day rally

SJB extends invitation to UNP for Colombo May Day rally

April 27, 2026   03:36 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has extended an invitation to the United National Party (UNP) to attend its May Day rally, which is scheduled to be held in Colombo this year.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara has informed UNP General Secretary Thalatha Atukorale through a formal letter in this regard.

The May Day rally organized by the SJB is set to take place on May 1 at the P.D. Sirisena Grounds in Maligawatte, commencing at 2.00 p.m. under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa.

In his letter, Secretary Madduma Bandara stated that the time has come for the UNP and SJB to work together in the face of the challenges confronting the country.

Accordingly, he noted that, on the instructions of SJB leader Sajith Premadasa, the decision was made to invite the UNP to join this year’s May Day rally.

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