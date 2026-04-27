European Commission Chief says too early to lift Iran sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that it was too early to drop sanctions imposed on Iran.

“We think the dropping of sanctions would be too early,” she said in Berlin at a meeting of the conservative CDU and its CSU Bavarian sister party, adding that the sanctions were in place due to Iran’s suppression of its own population.

“We first have to see a change, a fundamental change in Iran for the dropping of sanctions,” von der Leyen added.

-Agencies