Locomotive operators to strictly observe speed limits, warn of possible train delays

Locomotive engine drivers will strictly adhere to prescribed speed limits in future, the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has announced while warning that this may result in delays to rail services.

The President of the Union Jeeva Gunawardena said the decision was taken following the suspension of the staff of the ‘Sagarika’ Express train, which recently derailed at the Wadduwa Railway Station.

However, he emphasised that the move does not constitute trade union action.

Gunawardena noted that the derailment occurred during normal operations and not in an area subject to temporary speed restrictions, stressing that it was not due to any intentional act or negligence on the part of the driver or crew.

“The Sagarika train derailed at the Wadduwa railway station. Following this, yesterday (26), the train crew, including our driver, was suspended. After we pointed out to the management that this was wrong, they reported for duty but were kept off active service. This incident did not occur at a location with temporary speed restrictions,” he said.

He added that although concerns were raised with railway management regarding the suspension, the crew members who reported for duty were not assigned to active service.

The union has strongly protested the decision to suspend only the train crew, pointing to longstanding technical shortcomings within the railway system.

According to Gunawardena, locomotives currently in operation have multiple defects, while track maintenance remains inadequate.

“Furthermore, we usually ensure trains run on time by having the driver take personal risks with their job security,” he noted.

However, under the current circumstances, they will no longer do so, resulting in stricter compliance with operational regulations and potential delays.

Gunawardena also highlighted that a significant number of trains lack essential equipment, including functional speedometers, making it difficult to accurately monitor speed.

“Therefore, we have decided to operate trains without taking such risks from now on. Trains will run, but there will be delays. There are significant technical defects in the trains currently in operation. Although top officials tell us to follow speed limits, about 80% of the trains lack functional speedometers and other necessary equipment to determine speed,” he added.

He called on authorities to provide a clear timeframe to address these issues, warning that failure to do so may compel drivers to withdraw from operating defective trains.