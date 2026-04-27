Iran reaches agreements with Oman during Hormuz talks, FM says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that “some agreements have been reached” with Oman during his meeting with officials in Muscat, citing the Strait of Hormuz as a key area of common interest.

“Iran and Oman are both coastal countries along the Strait of Hormuz, and it was necessary to consult on this matter,” Araghchi said in a statement, adding that “as the two countries overlooking this strait, Iran and Oman must maintain close coordination to ensure our common interests.”

Consultations will continue between both countries at the expert level, he said.

Araghchi added that his trip to Pakistan over the weekend – where Islamabad is racing to save negotiations between Tehran and Washington – was “very successful.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X that he had a “good discussion” with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz, adding that “much diplomacy” and “practical solutions” are required to ensure freedom of navigation in the waterway. He made no mention of any agreements being signed.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies