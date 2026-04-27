State officials under investigation over USD 2.5 million cyber heist

The Minister of Ports, Civil Aviation and Energy, Anura Karunathilaka has described the payment of USD 2.5 million by the Treasury to cybercriminals as an act of serious irresponsibility by state officials.

Speaking to journalists following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Department of Wildlife Conservation and Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka at THE Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Hambantota, the Minister said a special investigation has been launched into officials allegedly involved in the incident.

He said disciplinary action has already been initiated against those found responsible, adding that further steps will be taken based on the findings of ongoing inquiries.

Minister Karunathilaka also noted that attention has been extended to other parties linked to the matter as investigations continue.

“Clearly, there has been irresponsible conduct by state officials. Disciplinary action has already been taken against the relevant officials. Further action will be taken based on the outcomes of the investigation,” the Minister said.