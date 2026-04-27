Main suspect detained for questioning following arrest of 22 monks with narcotics at BIA

The alleged main suspect, a Buddhist monk, who is accused of orchestrating the movement of 22 members of the clergy arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with a large consignment of narcotics, has been ordered to be detained and interrogated for seven days until May 2.

The order was issued today (27) by Negombo Additional Magistrate Subhani Abeysekara when the suspect was produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect is alleged to have been preparing to receive a large shipment of narcotics brought from Thailand at the BIA.

Following the arrest of 22 monks at the airport with narcotics, the main suspect reportedly fled the scene and went into hiding in the Miriswatta area before being arrested by police yesterday (26).

Investigations have revealed that the suspect was under the influence of drugs at the time of arrest, according to medical reports.

Authorities also stated that the individual coordinated the travel of the other monks to Thailand and managed the WhatsApp communications used in the operation, as revealed in court.

Police have recovered 112 kilograms of narcotics, including “Kush” cannabis and “Hash,” valued at over Rs. 1.1 billion, which were allegedly smuggled into the country concealed in travel bags by the group of 22 monks.