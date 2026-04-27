Russia will do everything to bring peace to the Middle East, Putin tells Araghchi

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran’s top diplomat that Moscow would do everything it could to help secure peace in the Middle East during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on Monday.

“For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible,” Russian state media quoted Putin as telling Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi “thanked Putin and Russia for support,” Interfax (IFX) reported.

He also said that “relations between Russia and Iran constitute strategic partnership and will continue to strengthen,” as cited by RIA Novosti.

Vladimir Putin, for his part, said Russia “will do everything that is in the interests of Iran and other countries in the region,” RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian President added that Moscow hopes “that Iranian people will weather this difficult period and that peace will prevail,” according to the same agency.

Putin also asked Araghchi to convey his “best wishes and good health” to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, TASS reported.

Separately, Putin said he had received a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader, RIA Novosti said.

-- Agencies