A discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officials of the Department of Inland Revenue was held this afternoon (27) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, attention was focused on programmes aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Inland Revenue Department, including broadening tax revenue, maximising tax compliance and recovering outstanding tax arrears. The progress achieved by the department thus far in 2026 was also reviewed, according to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division.

Extensive discussions were also held on the institutional restructuring and digitalisation processes required within the department to achieve these objectives.

Accordingly, progress on the introduction of the national e-invoicing system and the related legal provisions were also observed. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake instructed officials to ensure that the entire project is completed within the stipulated timeframe, the PMD noted further.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Nishantha Jayaweera, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, R.P.H. Fernando and several senior officials of the department were also present at the occasion.