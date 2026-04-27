Large stock of seized narcotics destroyed following court proceedings

Large stock of seized narcotics destroyed following court proceedings

April 27, 2026   07:59 pm

A consignment of narcotics, for which legal proceedings had been concluded, was destroyed today (27) at an incineration facility in Laktowatta, Wanathawilluwa.

The destroyed drugs were part of seizures made during operations conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau, with cases concluded in Chilaw and Balapitiya courts.

Accordingly, the haul included 22 kilograms and 888 grams of heroin, 33 kilograms and 172 grams of Kerala cannabis and 247 kilograms and 940 grams of cannabis, all of which were disposed of during the operation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm