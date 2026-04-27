Large stock of seized narcotics destroyed following court proceedings

A consignment of narcotics, for which legal proceedings had been concluded, was destroyed today (27) at an incineration facility in Laktowatta, Wanathawilluwa.

The destroyed drugs were part of seizures made during operations conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau, with cases concluded in Chilaw and Balapitiya courts.

Accordingly, the haul included 22 kilograms and 888 grams of heroin, 33 kilograms and 172 grams of Kerala cannabis and 247 kilograms and 940 grams of cannabis, all of which were disposed of during the operation.