2,521 killed, 7,804 wounded in Lebanon since March 2

A total of 2,521 people have been killed and 7,804 wounded since March 2 by Israeli attacks, as hostilities continue to take a heavy toll on civilians across Lebanon.

The latest toll was released by Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry.

The figures, released in the ministry’s latest update, reflect the cumulative impact of ongoing Israeli strikes, with casualties reported in multiple regions, particularly in the south and areas affected by repeated air raids.

-- Agencies