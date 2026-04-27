New administration for Sri Lanka Cricket?

The President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Shammi Silva and the Executive Committee are reportedly preparing to resign from their positions, with a final decision expected at a special executive meeting scheduled for tomorrow (28).

Internal sources indicate that the crucial meeting will determine the fate of the current administration, with an official announcement likely to be made on Wednesday.

Shammi Silva, who was first elected as SLC President in 2019, has held the position for nearly seven years. In recent times, the administration has faced multiple allegations, and media reports suggest that government authorities have urged the current administration to step down.

The controversy has intensified following complaints made by a group including a prominent player agent and several senior cricketers, who have reportedly met with top government officials regarding concerns over cricket administration.

If the current administration steps down, the government is expected to appoint an interim committee headed by former State Minister Eran Wickramaratne.

The reported resignation comes in the wake of several strict and unpopular reforms introduced by the Silva-led administration. These include tighter fitness standards for contracted players, mandatory disciplinary considerations in future contracts, and performance-based payment structures.

Additionally, the new system proposes salary and match fee deduction for underperforming players, while bonuses will be awarded only for victories against top four ranked international teams.

A further measure includes a 10% deduction from match fees if a team loses a Test, ODI or T20 series.

Despite the ongoing turmoil, observers note that if these reforms are retained and implemented effectively, they could contribute positively to the long-term development of cricket in Sri Lanka.