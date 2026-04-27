Businessman suspected as kingpin in massive drug bust involving monks at BIA

Authorities have uncovered that a businessman is the alleged mastermind behind a major drug trafficking operation involving 22 monks who were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The suspects were taken into custody on April 25 upon arrival from Thailand, carrying approximately 112 kilograms of narcotics, including “Kush” cannabis and “Hash.” The total value of the drugs is estimated to exceed Rs. 1.1 billion.

This is believed to be the first instance of monks being apprehended at the airport with such a large quantity of illegal substances.

Investigations revealed that the monks had traveled abroad without obtaining the written approval from the Chief Prelates. Buddhist clergy have since urged the government to reinstate the regulation requiring such authorization.

The Commissioner General of the Department of Buddhist Affairs, Gamini Senarathne stated that the approval process had only been temporarily suspended. He added that a request from the Chief Prelates to restore the system has already been forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The suspects were produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on April 26, where permission was granted to detain them for seven days for further questioning by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

During interrogation, the monks claimed that their travel and accommodation had been arranged by sponsors, and that they were instructed to transport luggage purportedly containing school supplies.

Authorities have seized the suspects’ mobile phones, and the Criminal Investigation Department is analyzing them to identify further details about the alleged trafficking network.

Meanwhile, the chief monk believed to have coordinated the operation was arrested in Gampaha. Police report that he has not been cooperating with ongoing investigations.

The group was also referred to the Judicial Medical Officer today.

Separately, residents in Induruwa staged protests against a monk from their area who is among those arrested.