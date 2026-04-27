Govt. rejects opposition request for debate on $2.5 million cyber heist

The government has rejected a request by the opposition to hold a one-day parliamentary debate on a controversial incident involving a payment of USD 2.5 million made by the Treasury as a foreign debt installment which ended up in the hands of cybercriminals, according to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Gayantha Karunathilaka.

The Parliamentarian made this statement while addressing a media briefing held today (27).

He stated that a party leaders’ meeting, chaired by the Speaker of House, was convened today to discuss parliamentary business for the week starting on May 5.

During the meeting, the opposition requested a one-day debate regarding the controversial financial transaction that recently took place within the Ministry of Finance.

However, despite repeated appeals, the government had rejected the request, MP Karunathilaka said.