PET scan services suspended in government hospitals due to FDG shortage

PET scan services for cancer patients have been suspended at major government hospitals, including the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital and the National Hospital in Colombo, since March 27, according to the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association.

The association says the disruption is due to a shortage of Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG), a radioactive compound essential for conducting PET scans. FDG was previously imported from India; however, supplies have been halted following issues related to the importer’s registration status with the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).