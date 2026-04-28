Fairly heavy rainfall expected in several provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island after 1.00 pm, today (28), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers are likely at some places in Southern province and in Ampara district during the morning too, it stated.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Southern provinces and in Mannar district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.