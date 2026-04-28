Final day of Ehi Passiko Peace Walk today; Special state ceremony and traffic plan in Colombo

The final day of the ‘‘Ehi Passiko’‘ Peace Walk will be held today (28).

The peace march, which is scheduled to commence at 12 noon from the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya, will proceed towards the Independence Square.

A special state ceremony is set to take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Independence Square, with the participation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the event, the President is expected to officially hand over a sapling of the Sacred Sri Maha Bodhi to a delegation including Venerable Pannakara Thero.

The peace walk will then resume at 5:30 p.m. from Independence Square and conclude upon reaching the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

The ‘‘Ehi Passiko’‘ Peace Walk, which carries a global message of peace, commenced on April 22 from Dambulla and reached Kelaniya yesterday (27) after travelling from Yakkala.

Meanwhile, a special traffic plan will be in effect in several parts of Colombo today.

Police stated that traffic restrictions will be implemented from 11:00 a.m. on a need basis along the route from the Bandaranaike Roundabout to the Borella Junction via Baseline Road, as well as on roads surrounding the Gangaramaya Temple.