Special traffic arrangements in Colombo as Walk for Peace concludes today

A special traffic plan has been issued by Sri Lanka Police in connection with the final day of the ‘‘Walk for Peace,’’ which will be centered in Colombo today (28).

The event is scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Independence Square under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In view of the event, the Colombo Traffic Division has planned to implement a special traffic arrangement in surrounding areas.

Accordingly, from Bandaranaike Roundabout along Baseline Road up to the Borella Junction, Maradana Road, Nandadasa Kodagoda Mawatha, Ward Place, Lipton Circus, Dharmapala Mawatha, F.R. Senanayake Mawatha, C.W.W. Kannangara Mawatha, Horton Place;, Nanda Motors area, Independence Avenue, Premasiri Khemadasa Mawatha, Cambridge Place, Glass House area, Marcus Fernando Mawatha, Library Junction, Flower Road, Pittala Junction, James Peiris Mawatha, Muttiah Road, Bauddhaloka Mawatha (Baillie Street/ Braybrooke Place context depending on usage), Staple Street, and all roads surrounding the Gangaramaya Temple.

The Sri Lanka Police have urged motorists and the public to use alternative routes as much as possible to minimize traffic congestion during this period.