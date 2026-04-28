Ex-army soldier arrested with grenade and ammunition

A suspect has been arrested in the Atawiragollewa in Kongollewa area for the possession of a live hand grenade, 52 T-56 live rounds, and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Atawiragollewa Police Station based on received intelligence.

The suspect is a 48-year-old former Army soldier and a resident of the Atawiragollewa area, police said.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Atawiragollewa Police.