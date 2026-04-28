Parliamentary Committee to probe USD 2.5 million Treasury theft allegation

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Finance is scheduled to convene today (28) to discuss the alleged theft of USD 2.5 million from the Treasury by an external party.

Committee Chair, MP Harsha de Silva, stated that a decision will be made during the meeting on whether to summon the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance before the committee.

He made these remarks while addressing the media in Colombo.

Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe noted that the government will extend its full support to the investigations carried out by the Committee on Public Finance into the incident.