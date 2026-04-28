Online applications called for 2025/2026 university admissions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that online applications for admission to state universities for the 2025/2026 academic year will be accepted until 19 May 2026 from candidates who qualified at the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Accordingly, the UGC has requested all eligible students to submit their applications online.

Students can submit their applications via the official website of the University Grants Commission at https://www.ugc.ac.lk/.