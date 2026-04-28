34 schoolchildren injured following bus accident in Bogawantalawa

At least 34 schoolchildren were hospitalized today (28) following an accident involving a private bus transporting students from the Ranikadu area to schools in Bogawantalawa.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. today (28), said Ada Derana reporter.

The injured students were promptly admitted to the Divisional Hospital in Bogawantalawa.

Reports indicate that the private bus suffered a sudden mechanical failure in its braking system while in motion. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver deliberately steered the bus into an embankment along the main road.

The District Medical Officer stated that four children had been transferred to the District Base Hospital in Dickoya for further treatment.

The condition of the remaining students receiving inpatient treatment at the Divisional Hospital in Bogawantalawa is reported to be non-critical.

Bogawantalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.