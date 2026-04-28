Man electrocuted to death by illegal electric fence in Morawewa

Man electrocuted to death by illegal electric fence in Morawewa

April 28, 2026   10:45 am

A man has reportedly died after being electrocuted by an illegally installed electrical wire fence used to protect a cultivated land from animals in the Yaya 6 area of Morawewa.

The deceased has been identified as a 57-year-old resident of Morawewa.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim himself had installed the illegal electric wire in question, police said.

Morawewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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