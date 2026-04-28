Pakistan, Sri Lanka kick off joint counter-terrorism exercise Shake Hands-II at Tarbela

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Shake Hands-II is a joint counter-terrorism exercise conducted between the armies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“The two-week exercise commenced on April 27 at Tarbela, with the participation of Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and Special Forces from the Sri Lankan Army.”

The statement said the exercise aimed to enhance professional capabilities through joint training while further strengthening the longstanding military-to-military relations between the two friendly nations.

“Participating troops will benefit from the exchange of operational experiences and expertise in counter-terrorism operations, contributing to improved interoperability and mutual understanding,” it added.

Pakistan’s armed forces regularly conduct joint exercises with foreign militaries to exchange professional expertise and strengthen combat readiness.

Last week, the Pakistan–Turkye Joint Commando and Special Forces Exercise Jinnah-XIII was successfully conducted in Turkiye, focusing on counterterrorism operations.

Earlier in April, Pakistan and Egypt commenced their joint exercise, Thunder-II, at the Special Operations School in Cherat.

In January, the Pakistan and United States armies conducted a joint military exercise titled ‘Inspired Gambit–2026’ aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation between the two forces.

Source: The Express Tribune

--Agencies