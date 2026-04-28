Over 570 suspects arrested in island-wide narcotics operations

Over 570 suspects arrested in island-wide narcotics operations

April 28, 2026   12:04 pm

A total of 576 suspects were arrested yesterday (27) during the ongoing island-wide crime and drug prevention operations conducted by the Sri Lanka Police, the Police Media Division stated.

Accordingly, a total of 27,901 persons were subjected to inspection during the operations, police stated.

Police also noted that 17 individuals directly linked to criminal activities were identified.

Meanwhile, a total of 227 individuals with day warrants and 158 with open warrants were taken into custody during the same operations.

Furthermore, 115 drunk drivers and 61 individuals for reckless driving were arrested, while legal action has been initiated against 4,174 individuals for various traffic offences, police said.

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