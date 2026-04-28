Cow dung thrown at group protesting near Finance Secretarys home

Cow dung thrown at group protesting near Finance Secretarys home

April 28, 2026   12:18 pm

A group of activists from the ‘Nava Janatha Peramuna’, led by Sugeeshwara Bandara, staged a protest this morning (28) near the residence of Finance Secretary Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma in Akuregoda, Pelawatta.

The protest was organized to express opposition to the recent alleged hacking incident in which US$ 2.5 million was reportedly diverted from the General Treasury’s funds.

During the protest, tensions escalated when a group of individuals allegedly hurled cow dung at Sugeeshwara Bandara and several other party members.

The confrontation between the two groups was captured on camera by Ada Derana journalists.

Police later arrived at the scene to intervene and restore order as the situation continued to escalate.

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