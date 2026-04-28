Cabinet approves interim housing for 1,000 cyclone-affected families

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to initiate a project to construct interim housing for families displaced by the Cyclone Ditwah, who are currently living in safe centres, tents and with relatives.

According to available data, a total of 6,088 houses were destroyed while another 115,179 houses were partially damaged due to Cyclone Ditwah.

As of April 22, 2026, a total of 494 families are residing in 20 safe centres across four districts, while additional families are living in temporary shelters and relatives’ houses.

Although steps have been taken to provide a monthly rental allowance of Rs. 25,000 for those who lost their houses due to landslides and flooding, it has been observed that the lack of availability of rental housing in the affected areas has become a significant constraint.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution furnished by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Defence to implement an interim housing construction project until permanent houses are constructed and house 1,000 families who are currently at secure centres, tents, houses of relatives in Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts, adhering to the housing plan submitted by the National Building Research Organization, and utilizing labour contribution from the Sri Lanka Army.