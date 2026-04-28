SC reserves judgment on petitions filed by Shani Abeysekara and Ravi Seneviratne

SC reserves judgment on petitions filed by Shani Abeysekara and Ravi Seneviratne

April 28, 2026   02:49 pm

The Supreme Court has concluded the hearing and reserved its judgment on the Fundamental Rights petitions filed by the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Shani Abeysekara, and the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne.

The petitioners had sought an order to prevent their alleged unlawful arrest in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petitions were heard before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena.

During the proceedings, the petitioner and Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, was present before the court in person.

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