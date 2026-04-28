Hearing concludes on petition seeking to prevent demolition of part of Trinco Bodhiraja Temple

The Court of Appeal today concluded the hearing of a writ petition filed by the Chief Incumbent of the Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya in Trincomalee.

The petition sought an order preventing the implementation of a directive issued by the Department of Coast Conservation to demolish a portion of the temple premises.

The petition was filed by the Chief Incumbent of the temple, Ven. Trincomalee Kalyanawansa Tissa Thero, said Ada Derana reporter.

The case was taken up before a bench of the Court of Appeal of Sri Lanka comprising Justices Dhammika Ganepola and Adithya Patabendige.

During the proceedings, the State Counsel informed the court that the petitioner had already removed the unauthorized constructions in accordance with the permit issued by the Department of Coast Conservation. Consequently, the State Counsel stated that there was no intention to initiate further legal action against the petitioner.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, President’s Counsel Susantha Balapatabendi informed the court that the petitioner was satisfied with the communication provided by the respondent party.