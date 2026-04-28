Former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena further remanded

Former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena, who was arrested in connection with an incident involving the alleged acceptance of bribes during the purchase of Airbus aircraft for the airline, has been further remanded until May 05, 2026.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court also announced that the decision on the defendant’s bail application would be delivered on that date.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering the facts presented by the officers of the Bribery Commission and President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne, who appeared on behalf of the defendant.

The former Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on March 12, 2026 for allegedly accepting a bribe of USD 2 million related to the Airbus aircraft deal.

Chandrasena, who was CEO of SriLankan Airlines during a 2013 deal to purchase 10 aircraft worth US$2.3 billion, is accused of conspiring to accept a bribe of US$16 million and receiving €1.45 million into a bank account in Singapore.

Prosecutors say Chandrasena created a shell company in Brunei in his wife’s name and arranged for the kickback to be paid into its Singapore account.