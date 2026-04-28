Food security is a crucial factor affecting a country’s stability, sovereignty and national security, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated adding in the face of the turbulent global environment prevailing today, the agriculture sector is facing significant challenges.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the National Youth Agripreneur Showcase and B2B connect Conference organised under the Smallholder Agribusiness Partnership Programme (SAPP), funded jointly by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Sri Lanka. The programme aims to empower rural youth to engage in agribusiness ventures.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister further stated:

“I commend the organisers for successfully conducting this event despite the various challenges faced by the country.

You are playing an important role in both the agricultural sector and the national economy. I am happy to witness talented agri-entrepreneurs such as yourselves.

Food security, founded on agriculture, directly impacts a nation’s national security. Concepts such as ‘Grow and Sell’ contribute significantly to strengthening the production economy.

During the COVID crisis, as well as amidst the current conflicts in the Middle East, it has become evident that if countries lack food security, their economies become vulnerable. Even a minor decision taken by leaders can disrupt supply chains.

Climate change also poses serious challenges to agriculture. When climatic and environmental conditions become difficult to predict, agriculture itself is threatened. In such a context, your contribution as agri-entrepreneurs goes beyond earning an income. It is also a direct contribution to the nation’s food security and, consequently, to national security. Your talents and innovations are important not only to yourselves, but to the people of the country as a whole.”

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for the support extended by institutions such as IFAD and SAPP, and conveyed best wishes to the country’s creative entrepreneurial youth.