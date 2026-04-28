Jailor and two prison guards arrested over inmate death remanded

Three prison officers who were arrested by the Borella Police in connection with the death of an inmate following a clash at the Colombo Magazine Prison have been remanded until May 6.

A jailer and two prison guards were remanded after being produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today (28).

According to reports, a clash broke out last morning (27) between two inmates and a prison guard at the Colombo Magazine Prison. All three individuals were injured and admitted to the prison hospital for treatment.

Police stated that one of the hospitalized inmates later died.

The deceased was a 37-year-old resident of Colombo 14, who had been in remand custody after being arrested on drug-related charges.