Tourist arrivals in April top 110,000

A total of 117,893 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in April, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 35,862 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 30.0%. Furthermore, 9,585 persons from the United Kingdom, 9,142 from Australia, 8,543 from China and 6,172 Russian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of April.

In April 2025, a total of 174,608 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 858,527 with the release of the latest figures for April.

Among them, 183,135 individuals are from India, 88,005 from the UK, 72,090 Russia, the SLTDA noted.