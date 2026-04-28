Ehipassiko - Walk for Peace draws to a close

The internationally recognized “Ehipassiko” peace walk, led by Venerable Pannakara Thero and a group of monks visiting from the United States, drew to close at the Independence Square in Colombo this evening (28).

The “Ehipassiko” Peace Walk, organized with the aim of promoting world peace, commenced on April 22 from Dambulla.

The closing ceremony was held at Independence Square, following a state event where President Anura Kumara Dissanayake ceremonially presented a sapling of the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi to Venerable Pannakara Thero.

Led by Vietnamese Venerable Pannakara Thero, along with a group of thirteen monks and the widely recognized dog “Aloka,” the procession traveled over six days through Matale, Kandy, Belligammana, Tholangamuwa and Yakkala, before reaching the Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara.

This morning, a Dhamma discussion was held at the Kelaniya Temple under the leadership of Venerable Pannakara Thero, with the participation of school and university students.

Marking the seventh and final day of the peace walk, the group of monks led by Venerable Pannakara Thero commenced their journey this afternoon from the Kelaniya Temple.

A large number of Buddhist devotees gathered along the roadsides to witness the peace walk.

After the group of monks reached the Independence Square, the sacred sapling of the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and relics were brought to a specially constructed platform at Independence Square.

Amidst the chanting of blessings by the Maha Sangha, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake ceremonially presented the sacred relics and the Bodhi sapling to Venerable Pannakara Thero, marking the conclusion of the peace walk.