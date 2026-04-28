Two more suspects arrested over inmate death at Colombo Magazine Prison

Two more suspects arrested over inmate death at Colombo Magazine Prison

April 28, 2026   07:32 pm

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of an inmate at the Colombo Magazine Prison.

A team of officers from the Colombo South Crimes Division arrested two more prison guards linked to the incident this evening (28) and produced them before the Borella Police Station.

Accordingly, the total number of suspects taken into custody in relation to the incident has risen to five.

Investigations are being carried out by the Borella Police, the Colombo Crime Division, and the Colombo South Crimes Division.

Earlier, a jailer and two prison guards were arrested over the death of an inmate inside the Magazine Prison within the Borella Police Division last morning (27).

They were produced before court today and remanded until May 6.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

 

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