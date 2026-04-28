President and Mahanayake Theros discuss arrest of Buddhist monks with narcotics

A discussion on the arrest of a group of Buddhist monks at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for the possession of narcotics, the related investigations and the situation that has emerged in its aftermath, was held this afternoon (28) at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of the Maha Sangha representing the three main Nikayas, with the participation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting, the President pointed out that this incident clearly demonstrates that the drug menace has now become a national disaster. The President therefore emphasised the urgent need for all sectors of society to unite more firmly with the Government’s ongoing programme to combat the drug menace.

The President further stressed that, as the country moves towards a new economic and social transformation, the Government remains committed to giving priority to safeguarding the Buddhasasana and the value system built around it.

The Inspector General of Police also briefed the gathering on the circumstances arising from this incident, which has deeply shocked society, as well as regarding the ongoing investigations.

The Maha Nayake Theras have already issued a statement regarding the incident and the Maha Sangha requested both the Government and the public to regard it as the collective message of the entire Sangha community.

They also pointed out that, in light of current trends, safeguarding the Sangha community cannot be achieved by monks alone and that Government support is essential in this regard.

Extensive discussions were also held on future measures necessary to ensure the preservation of the Buddhasasana, including amendments to relevant legislation such as the Buddhist Temporalities Ordinance, as well as required legal reforms.

The meeting was attended by the Maha Sangha including Anunayake of the Malwathu Maha Viharaya Chapter of the Shyamopali Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Niyangoda Sri Vijitha Siri Thero, the Anunayake of the Asgiri Maha Viharaya Chapter, Most Venerable Narampanawe Sri Ananda Thero, the Incumbent of the historic Somawathi Rajamaha Viharaya, Most Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Nayake Thero, Venerable Mahawela Sri Ratanapala Thero, Venerable Welagedara Sri Sumanajothi Thero, Venerable Dr. Medagama Sri Dhammanandha Thero, Venerable Dr. Muruddeniya Sri Dhammarathana Thero, Venerable Attangane Rathanapala Thero, Venerable Attangane Sasanarathana Thero and Venerable Suhadagama Anuruddha Thero, the Chief Secretary of the Mahāvihāra lineage of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Rajakiyapanditha, Venerable Balapitiye Sirisīvali Thero and the Deputy Secretary Venerable Ahangama Maithree Murthi Thero.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Senevirathne, Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya and a group of senior security officials were also present at the event.