Trump says Iran wants US to open Hormuz Strait as soon as possible

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran has said it was in a state of collapse and wants the United States to open the Strait of Hormuz while it sorts out its leadership.

It was not ⁠clear from Trump’s social media post how Iran had communicated that message and no immediate comment from Iran was available.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible, as they try to figure ⁠out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)” Trump said in a social media post.

The White House did not immediately ⁠return a request for comment on the Truth Social post.

Trump is unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal on ⁠resolving the two-month war, a U.S. official told Reuters, dampening hopes for a resolution ⁠of the conflict that has disrupted energy supplies, fueled inflation and killed thousands of people.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies