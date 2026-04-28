Discussions held to streamline Aswesuma beneficiary selection process

A special discussion was held today (28) at the Ministry of Finance aimed at improving the efficiency and accuracy of identifying and listing beneficiaries of the Aswesuma welfare programme.

During the meeting, attention was focused on revising the criteria of the current beneficiary identification system, accelerating the selection process and enhancing accuracy through the use of digital technology.

Officials also discussed the need for both long-term reforms, including potential legislative amendments and short-term measures that can be implemented immediately to improve the system.

Other key topics included filling existing vacancies, strengthening the involvement of Grama Niladhari officers, revising payment procedures and addressing related operational challenges.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Dr. Upali Pannilage, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne along with officials from the Welfare Benefits Board.