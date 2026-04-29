MP Ramanathan Archchuna to be produced in court today

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna, who is currently in remand custody, is scheduled to be produced before court today (29).

The Parliamentarian was arrested by the Ilavalai Police on April 27 and was subsequently remanded after being produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested following an incident on April 25 in Jaffna, where the MP allegedly threatened a woman while carrying a firearm.

The incident is said to have arisen from a dispute over the ownership of a plot of land. A case regarding the land is currently pending before a Magistrate’s Court, with both the MP and a woman claiming ownership.

Police stated that tensions escalated when two women confronted MP Ramanathan Archchuna at the site while he was clearing the land, asserting that a portion belonged to them. The confrontation reportedly intensified, leading to the alleged threat.