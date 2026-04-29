Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely in several areas today

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely in several areas today

April 29, 2026   05:34 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. today (29), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-central, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kurunegala and Trincomalee districts, the Met. Department added.

Showers are likely at some places in the Southern province during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Uva provinces and in the Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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